ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A campaign started a few years ago by a friend of the late teacher encourages others to spread goodwill in her memory.

Kindness for Colleen is a campaign encouraging people to perform random acts of kindness in Colleen’s honor every October 22, the day she died, according to the Colleen Ritzer Memorial Fund website.

Efforts can look like holding the door for someone or buying someone’s coffee.

“We ask that you join us in this effort and share this with all those you know to allow Colleen’s legacy to continue to spread and impact students everywhere,” the organization said in their event page.

Participants are also invited to share their acts of kindness on social media using #Kindness4Colleen, and encouraged to print kindness cards to share with whoever they share kindness with.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)