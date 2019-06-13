King Arthur recalls nearly 15,000 cases of flour due to possible E. coli contamination

(WHDH) — King Arthur Flour is voluntarily recalling 14,218 cases of unbleached all-purpose flour due to the potential presence of E. coli.

The recalled flour involves five-pound packages that were distributed through retailers and distributors nationwide, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Six specific lot codes and three Best Used by Dates are impacted by the recall. They can be found on the bottom of the side panel, below the nutrition facts panel:

BEST USED BY 12/07/19 LOT: L18A07C

BEST USED BY 12/08/19 LOTS: L18A08A, L18A08B

BEST USED BY 12/14/19 LOTS: L18A14A, L18A14B, L18A14C

No flour sold through King Arthur’s website, the Baker’s Catalogue, or the Baker’s Store in Norwich, Vermont, are impacted by the recall.

King Arthur was informed by ADM Milling Co. that certain wheat used to make these lots of King Arthur flour has been linked to an ongoing outbreak of E. coli infections.

E. coli causes a diarrheal illness often with bloody stools. Most healthy adults can recover completely within a week, some people can develop a form of kidney failure.

No illnesses have been reported.

