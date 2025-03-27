(CNN) — Britain’s King Charles “required a short period of observation in hospital” on Thursday after experiencing “temporary side effects” from a scheduled cancer treatment in the morning, Buckingham Palace has said.

“His Majesty has now returned to Clarence House and as a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice, tomorrow’s diary program will also be rescheduled,” the palace said in a statement.

“His Majesty would like to send his apologies to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result,” it added.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

