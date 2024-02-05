(CNN) — King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace announced Monday.

The update came after Charles attended a London hospital for a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate last month.

Tests were carried out and revealed a “form of cancer,” the palace said in a statement on Monday. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the palace added.

“Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business

and official paperwork as usual,” it added.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2023 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)