(CNN) — King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace announced Monday.

The update came after Charles attended a London hospital for a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate last month.

Tests were carried out and revealed a “form of cancer,” the palace said in a statement on Monday. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the palace added.

“Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business
and official paperwork as usual,” it added.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

