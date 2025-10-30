BOSTON (WHDH) - Buckingham Palace says King Charles III will strip Prince Andrew of his remaining titles and evict him from his royal residence.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace wrote, “Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.”

Boston University Social Sciences professor and royal expert Kathryn Lamontagne pointed to Andrew’s troubled past.

“If I’m honest, he has not had a great reputation for a very long time, and this comes as the general accusations come as no surprise to anyone that’s been following anything in Britain for his life,” said Lamontagne. “I think for many it’ll be, ‘yes it’s about time,’ ‘wow this went on for longer than it should have in many, many ways.'”

However, Lamontagne said this is not something Queen Elizabeth would have done.

“Because that was her son, and sometimes mothers can’t quite see all all sides to their sons. And the Queen, at the end of the day, was a mother and turned a blind eye,” she said. “We do know that the King was hearing things when he was meeting and greeting with crowds, people were saying about Epstein files, and I think it just got to the point where something drastic needed to be done.”

Andrew has not been able to shake the scandal because of his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

He relinquished most of his royal titles earlier this month, and has not been a working royal since 2019 — the same year Epstein was arrested on sex trafficking charges after being accused of abusing dozens of young girls.

Investigators say Epstein took his own life in jail.

Virginia Giuffre was one of Epstein’s accusers and also claims to have been sexually abused by Andrew. Her newly released memoir details the alleged encounter with the former prince. She claimed she was 17-years-old when she was first assaulted by him.

Giuffre died by suicide in April.

In a statement, her family writes in part, “Today, an ordinary American girl, from an ordinary American family, brought down a British prince with her truth and extraordinary courage.”

Buckingham Palace also extended its sympathies to all victims and survivors of abuse.

