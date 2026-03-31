King Charles III is planning a trip to the United States at the end of April to help mark the 250th anniversary of American independence.

Buckingham Palace announced this morning that the King accepted an invitation from President Trump.

He plans to take part in celebrations marking the historic relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States.

King Charles will then travel to Bermuda for his first royal visit as Monarch to a British overseas territory.

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