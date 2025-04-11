The King Richard’s Faire announced it has merged with the Edaville Family Theme Park.

New England’s longest running Renaissance fair will move down the road from its former property in Carver.

Fair officials says the new property will give them space to grow and add new attractions.

“Tradition is important to us all and keeping the important aspects of our storied businesses will be a comfort to longtime fans,” says Aimée Shapiro Sedley, the daughter of original Faire creators and owners, Dick and Bonnie Shapiro.

The new location will open on August 30 to kick off the fair’s 44th season.

