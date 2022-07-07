BOSTON (WHDH) - Bay Staters can get a taste of history as a new exhibit, “Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience,” is set to open to the public Friday, studded with archives from the National Geographic Society.

“You leave Boston behind for an hour and you walk inside these wonderful four walls. You travel to Egypt, but also you can descend into King Tut’s tomb,” said Mark Lach, the creative producer of the exhibit.

The exhibit will be on display through October at Boston’s SoWa Power Station in the South End.

“It’s a multi-gallery, multi-sensory experience that starts in 1922 with the discovery of… Tut’s tomb, and takes you all the way through the life of Tut back in time, 3,300 years,” said Kathryn Kane, director of the National Geographic Museum, which helped put on the exhibit.

As guests enter the exhibit, they’ll meet ancient Egyptian gods before descending into Tut’s burial chamber, which was built to scale for the exhibit. Visitors then enter into the afterlife.

The exhibit has nine galleries to explore to learn about how a young boy became a king at just nine years old.

“I hope guests leave with a sense of excitement and discovery,” Lach said. “When Howard Carter broke through that wall and someone said, ‘Can you see anything?’ and he said, ‘Yes. Wonderful things.’ Well, those wonderful things come to life in a brand new way in this exhibition.”

