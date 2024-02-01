KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Kingston man was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation at his arraignment for allegedly drugging his dog with fentanyl before stabbing it to death earlier this week.

Officers responding to The Point at Kingston on 1 Kingston Collection Way around 1 p.m. Wednesday found a dead 60-pound Bull-terrier mix named Brutus, and after an investigation determined Jonathan Paluzzi, 44, of Kingston, had stabbed the dog to death after failing to find anyone to take him or Euthanize him, according to police.

Police also say Paluzzi tried to poison the dog with fentanyl before repeatedly stabbing it.

He was taken into custody when he returned to the apartment.

Paluzzi’s parents Janice and Paul fought back tears as they told 7NEWS their son has been battling drug addiction and mental health issues.

“Jonathan wanted to go to detox on Sunday,” his mother said, adding that’s why he wanted to euthanize his dog.

“He just looked up with that wild look,” his mother recalled of the moments after her son allegedly stabbed the dog on the porch with a two-pronged grilling fork.

In a statement, police wrote, “The hideous nature of this case has the undivided attention of the assigned investigators. The investigation will remain on-going to collect all relevant evidence and we will work closely with the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office to ensure the successful prosecution of the suspect in this case.”

