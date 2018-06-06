Kingston man arraigned on drunken driving charge in fatal Plympton crash

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Kingston man was arraigned on drunken driving and vehicular manslaughter charges Wednesday in connection with a head-on crash that claimed the life of a woman in Plympton last month, officials said.

Justin D. Kilburn, 29, pleaded not guilty in Brockton Superior Court to charges stemming from a May 10 head-on collision that resulted in the death of 52-year-old Diane Giordani, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said in a statement.

Plympton police officers responding to a motor vehicle accident on County Road about 6:15 p.m. found a crash involving a white pickup truck and a black vehicle. Giordani and her German Shepherd were both pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation revealed that Kilburn ha been driving his pickup truck at a high rate of speed before he crossed into the oncoming lane and hit Giordani’s car head-on. Kilburn allegedly had a blood alcohol content of .17 at the time of the crash.

A Plymouth County Grand Jury returned indictments on the charges against Kilburn on Tuesday.

Brockton Superior Court Judge Brian Davis found Kilburn to be dangerous and ordered bail set at $50,000.

He is due back in court July 17.

