KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Kingston man is facing criminal charges after a search of his home uncovered illegal drugs and weapons, officials said.

Officers executing a search warrant on Howland’s Lane on Saturday arrested Charles Santos, 34, on charges of unlawful possession of a large-capacity firearm, possessing ammunition without an FID card, and possessing a Class E drug, according to Kingston police.

The search of his home allegedly uncovered an AR-style rifle, firearms accessories, a 3D printer, 3D-printed firearm parts, body armor, and steriods.

Santos is slated to be arraigned Monday in Plymouth District Court.

