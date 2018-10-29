Kingston, NH police investigating threatening message in high school bathroom

KINGSTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Kingston, New Hampshire, are investigating after school officials say a threatening message was found scrawled on a bathroom stall at Sanborn Regional High School on Monday.

In an email to the school community, Sanborn Regional High School Principal Brian M. Stack said the message, allegedly written by a student, was first reported to the office at the end of the school day.

The school is providing police with security footage, hall pass sign-out logs, and any materials needed in the investigation.

Stack said the building is “deemed safe for normal operation” on Tuesday, but there will be an increased police presence during the day.

“The safety of our students and staff are of utmost importance,” Stack wrote. “If you have information that may help us determine who wrote the message, please contact my office of the Kingston Police.”

