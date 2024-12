KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police helped wrangle three miniature donkeys after they escaped from a Kingston home Thursday, officials said.

The donkeys fled from their Grove Street residence in the evening, the Kingston Police Department said in a Facebook post.

An officer helped bring all three animals home safely, police said.

