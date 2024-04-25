KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Kingston police asked for the public’s help Thursday after a group of unknown individuals allegedly drove a pickup truck into a convenience store and stole an ATM.

Police in a post on Facebook said the incident happened early Thursday morning at the Mobil gas station at 130 Main Street in Kingston.

Police said the suspects stole the truck before ramming it into the front of the store and taking the ATM. The group later abandoned the ATM and the stolen truck “in a remote area of Kingston,” according to police.

Police shared a photo of the aftermath of the incident, showing the store with a smashed front window. Merchandise, broken glass and bent metal could be seen scattered around the area.

“There are several pieces of evidence being pursued and the investigation remains active,” police said.

Kingston police said detectives and officers would be canvassing the areas of Allerton Street, Smelt Pond Road, Raboth Road and part of Main Street to gather evidence.

While investigators continued their efforts, police asked area residents with video surveillance to review their video for any suspicious activity between 4 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Lt. Mike Skowyra by email at mskowyra@kpdmass.org or by phone 781-585-0523 ext. 6662.

