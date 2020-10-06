Kinsale Irish Pub in Boston closes after more than 22 years

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Kinsale Irish Pub in Boston has closed its doors after spending more than 22 years serving up classic eats and cold pints.

“It is with great sadness to announce that the Kinsale is not able to be a viable business during the pandemic and is now closed,” a note on the door of 2 Center Plaza read.

Ownership and management thanked all of the employees, customers, and partners who contributed to the restaurant’s success over the years.

“We wish everyone health and happiness, especially the courageous essential workers,” the note added.

A number of popular eateries and bars in Boston have closed since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, including Stella Restaurant and Bar, Lir, Mcgreevys, the Pour House, and The Fours.

