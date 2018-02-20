LYNN, Mass. (WHDH) – KISS lead singer Gene Simmons doesn’t seed the spotlight to just anyone but at a recent concert in Lynn, he was happy to share it with another rock star.

Brian McCauley, 22, of Tewksbury, has met dozens of celebrities over the years, but he says Simmons is not at the top of the list. The rock star let McCauley take the stage at the Lynn Auditorium to sing the KISS classic, “Calling Doctor Love.”

McCauley meet Simmons last year at an event in Rhode Island and scored backstage passes to his show last week. McCauley didn’t want to just watch the show, however, he wanted to be a part of it.

“I go Gene ‘I’ve been singing your songs for a long time,’ and I go ‘I know Doctor Love, Can I sing it on stage with you tonight?’ And he goes ‘I’m gonna make that happen,’” McCauley said.

McCauley has been blind his whole life but says he never lets that get in the way of what he wants to do, including belting it out on stage with one of his rock n’ roll idols.

His performance drew rave reviews from many including Simmons himself.

“See for yourself what this remarkable young man did,” Simmons wrote in a Facebook post. “When I go up, I want to be just like him.”

Simmons shared a special moment with his new friend after the show.

“After the show, he said, ‘you’re my hero, you went up there and you’re a total rock star,’” McCauley said.

The 22-year-old said he never lets his blindness get in the way of his goals, no matter how unlikely they may seem. “It never hurts to ask, that’s my motto.”

