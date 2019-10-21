(WHDH) — One bride ditched the traditional flower bouquet for something much tastier.

Blair and Adam Tyson recently tied the knot and her maid of honor, Jenna Spetz, wanted to make sure her wedding speech was unforgettable.

Spetz reached out to Tyson Foods before the big day to get her hands on a bouquet of nuggets to give to Blair during her speech.

Tyson Foods not only helped her out with the bouquet, but they also sent over nuggets for the couple’s guests and gave the couple a year’s supply of nuggets.

“Kisses and nugs to Adam and Blair Tyson!” Tyson Foods wrote on Instagram. “We’re so thrilled to be part of this dino-mite couple’s special day!”

Spetz also took to Instagram, writing, “I think the bride’s more excited for nugs than her new hubby!”

