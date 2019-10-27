Kite boarder blown into bridge rescued by Duxbury firefighters

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Duxbury firefighters rescued a kite boarder who was blown into a bridge by powerful winds Sunday, officials said.

Firefighters responding to the Powder Point Bridge at 3:20 found a kite boarder who had lost control and crashed into the bridge’s pilings, officials said. Firefighters attached a rescue line to the victim and a firefighter was lowered over the side of the bridge in a survival suit to assist.

A Duxbury fire boat picked up the victim and the rescuers, officials said.

