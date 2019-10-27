Kite boarder blown into bridge rescued by Duxbury firefighters

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Duxbury firefighters rescued a kite boarder who was blown into a bridge by powerful winds Sunday, officials said.

Firefighters responding to the Powder Point Bridge at 3:20 found a kite boarder who had lost control and crashed into the bridge’s pilings, officials said. Firefighters attached a rescue line to the victim and a firefighter was lowered over the side of the bridge in a survival suit to assist.

A Duxbury fire boat picked up the victim and the rescuers, officials said.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending