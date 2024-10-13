EASTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A kiteboarder pulled from the water in Eastham on Saturday has died, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of an unconscious person at First Encounter Beach around 9:45 a.m. found bystanders performing CPR on the person, officials said. Due to the location, Eastham police and fire units entered the water and swam to the victim before taking over CPR and returning the person to shore.

The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation determined the person was kiteboarding prior to going unconscious.

Two Eastham police officers were seen at Cape Cod Hospital with symptoms of saltwater inhalation and hypothermia One was held overnight for observation. Both are expected to make full recoveries.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)