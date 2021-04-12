BOSTON (WHDH) - A 6-month-old kitten is looking for her forever home after being found abandoned on the front step of a Hyde Park residence last week.

Members of the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Field Services Department responding to the multi-family home learned that the kitten, now named Zoe, was not microchipped and was not wearing any identification tags.

She was taken to ARL’s Dedham Animal Care and Adoption Center, where it was determined that she was in good health overall, despite being thin.

Zoe has been cleared medically and is looking for her permanent home.

The ARL is reminding the public that while Zoe’s outcome will be positive, it could have been different if she was not found in a timely manner.

Being confined in a carrier would have prevented Zoe from defending herself from other animals, the ARL said.

She also had a lack of food and water and could have suffered from dehydration or starvation if she had not been found, the ARL added.

The ARL provides a safe environment for pet owners to surrender their animals but says that abandoning a pet is never an option, adding that it is dangerous and illegal in Massachusetts.

