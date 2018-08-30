NORFOLK, Va. (WHDH) — A kitten rescued by Good Samaritans after getting trapped in the walls of an apartment complex is going up for adoption.

Residents heard the kitten meowing between the walls for five days but could not find the source of the animal’s cries, the Norfolk Animal Care Center (NACC) said Monday.

Eventually, the sound remained fixed behind the sink of a bathroom, so Good Samaritans sawed through the walls and found the kitten.

It is unclear how she got there but she is now in the care of the NACC.

The kitten goes up for adoption sometime Thursday.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)