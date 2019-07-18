MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person who dumped a kitten in a taped-up box along a busy Malden street in the stifling heat and humidity Wednesday afternoon.

A driver with the MBTA’s “The Ride” noticed a cardboard box with holes punched into the sides and packing tape sealing the top along Hawthrone Street around 2:30 p.m., according to the Animal Rescue League (ARL) of Boston.

The driver discovered a 2-month-old kitten inside in what ARL called “a clear case of animal cruelty and abandonment.”

“The fact that holes were cut into the box shows that this kitten was left on the side of the road intentionally,” the ARL said in a press release.

The kitten did not suffer any heat-related medical issues and reportedly appears to be in good overall health.

ARL’s Law Enforcement Department, along with Malden police, are investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Malden Animal Control at 781-397-7171 x1302 or ARL Law Enforcement at 617-426-9170.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)