Kitten stolen from MSPCA adoption center in Methuen

METHUEN, Mass. (WHDH) — The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA) is asking for the public’s help in finding a kitten stolen from their adoption center in Methuen.

The kitten, named Caramel, is a 2-and-a-half month-old kitten with brown and orange fur. Staff at the shelter said a woman put Caramel into her purse and left just after 1 p.m. Thursday.

“She didn’t engage anyone in conversation, she didn’t ask any qyestions about the adoption process and here we are,” said Meagan O’Leary of the MSPCA.

Surveillance video shows the woman leaving the building when Caramel jumps out of her purse. The video then shows the woman bending down and picking up Caramel before the video freezes. It then cuts to the woman pulling out of the parking lot in a light-colored pickup truck.

“Whatever the case is, regardless if it’s adoption fees or landlords, whatever someone’s reasoning may be, it’s just not right to steal an animal and we just hope and pray that this person does the right thing and brings her back to us,” said O’Leary.

