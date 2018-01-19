Kitten stolen from MSPCA in Methuen found safe

METHUEN, Mass. (WHDH) — A kitten stolen from the Massachuestts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA) in Methuen was found safe on Friday.

The 2-month-old kitten, named Caramel, was brought to the MSPCA with her two brothers on Thursday so they could be spayed and neutered. While there, surveillance video showed a woman leave the shelter with Caramel in her purse.

Caramel was returned to her foster home, where she will remain until someone adopts her. The MSPCA said they are thankful to local police for helping locate Caramel and they do not want to press charges against the woman who took her.

