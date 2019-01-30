BOSTON (WHDH) - Two kittens who were abandoned late last year along a busy road in Dedham are ready to find their forever home.

The 8-month-old pair, Helga and Arnold, spent two months in foster care after a good Samaritan spotted a man abandoning them in a box along High Street back in late November, according to the Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL).

The good Samaritan brought them to ARL’s Dedham Animal Care and Adoption center, where they learned that Helga had suffered a fractured right hind leg and had a rabbit nail in her tail.

X-rays taken on Tuesday showed that Helga’s fracture had healed, making her and Arnold ready for adoption.

The cats, which are available on ARL’s website, must be adopted as a pair.

ARL Law Enforcement is continuing their search for the person accused of abandoning the kittens. Anyone with information is asked to give them a call at 617-426-9170 or email cruelty@arlboston.org.

