Kittens found abandoned on NH road now up for adoption

BRENTWOOD, N.H. (WHDH) - A group of kittens that were found abandoned in Brentwood, New Hampshire, on Wednesday morning are now available for adoption.

The kittens were found dumped on Pickpocket Road before they were taken to Mitchell’s Animal Hospital, according to the Brentwood Police Department.

In a Facebook post, the department said, “We understand that people find themselves in difficult situations where they can no longer care for a pet or animal but please contact or drop off all unwanted pets or animals at your local animal shelter.”

Those interested in adopting a kitten can contact the hospital at 603-642-8387.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)