Kittens with special needs find forever home in time for holidays

HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A pair of kittens with special needs both found a forever home in time for the holidays.

Oikos was missing a back leg at birth and Chobani was born with no back legs, according to the Baypath Humane Society of Hopkinton. The kittens’ were said to be wrapped up in their mother’s umbilical cord at the time of birth, resulting in the disabilities.

The kittens were later surrendered by a family who wanted to make sure they got the care they needed.

Despite the disabilities, the kittens are still able to chase, wrestle, climb, and jump with the best of them.

A dedicated foster family cared for the kittens while Bay Bath searched for a forever home.

The kittens have since been taken in by a loving family and they got to spend Christmas together.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)