Kleenex scrapping ‘mansize’ tissues after complaints

(WHDH) — Kleenex says it is rebranding its “mansize” tissues after more than 62 years on the market due to complaints of sexism.

When the tissues first debuted in 1956, Kleenex sold consumers on the notion they would “stay strong when wet.”

The company plans to change the name to “Kleenex Extra Large” after receiving an increase in complaints about the branding on social media.

Hi @Kleenex_UK. My 4yo son asked me what was written here. Then he asked, why are they called mansize? Can girls, boys & mummies use them? I said: I don’t know & yes of course. He suggests you should call them “very large tissues”. It is 2018 pic.twitter.com/SeOg32RsDV — Lisa Hancox (@LisaMHancox) October 10, 2018

Kimberly-Clark, the parent company of Kleenex, told CNN in a statement that the tissues “in no way suggests that being both soft and strong is an exclusively masculine trait, nor do we believe that the Mansize branding suggests or endorses gender inequality.”

Kleenex Extra Large are expected on store shelves later this year.

