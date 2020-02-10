Klobuchar gets support from family on campaign trail

A year after Sen. Amy Klobuchar launched her presidential campaign, her family coming in to help her campaign in the crucial New Hampshire primary.

Klobuchar’s daughter Abigail Bessler was in the Granite State to campaign for her mother, who is currently polling third after a post-debate bump over the weekend.

“I have not debated my mom in any formal setting,” Bessler joked. “I wouldn’t want to, given how great a performance she had in [Friday’s] debate.”

Bessler was by her mother’s side on the snowy day when she announced her campaign and said Klobuchar has worked non-stop on the trail since.

“I was just so proud of my mom on that day and it was actually a true blizzard. I probably got a foot of snow on my hat so when I gave her a hug and I gave her a full face of snow,” Bessler recalled. “I don’t know anyone else in my life who works as hard as she does to be as energetic and tireless and to really devote herself to helping people. That’s how she has been my entire life.”))

Bessler said her mother can effectively reach out to people her age.

“I think young people are portrayed as gullible about some of those things or idealistic, but I think we want action and she’ll be able to do that,” Bessler said.

