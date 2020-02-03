Klobuchar, Sanders surge in New Hampshire in latest 7NEWS/EMERSON COLLEGE TRACKING POLL

BOSTON (WHDH) - Ahead of the first-in-the-nation New Hampshire primary, Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is surging ahead of the Democratic field by almost 20 percent, according to our exclusive 7NEWS/Emerson College New Hampshire tracking poll.

Sanders is up 3 points from the last poll, bringing him up to 32 percent among Democratic voters.

Former Vice President Joe Biden — who was neck-and-neck with the senator last week — has now fallen behind, pulling just 13 percent of the vote.

Biden is 1 point down from the last poll.

Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is tied for second, also commanding 13 percent of the vote. She seems to have picked up that point that Biden lost.

Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg are also tied for third with 12 percent of the vote.

Klobuchar is seeing a welcome 4 point surge before the primary, the largest bump among the pack in the last 24 hours.

Buttigieg falling 1 point but well within the 4.3 point margin of error.

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang and billionaire businessman Tom Steyer are tied as well, attracting 5 percent of the Democratic voters polled.

Both taking a 2 and 3 point hit respectively.

Hawaiian U.S. Sen. Tusli Gabbard is bringing up the rear with 4 percent of the vote — she is down 3 points ahead of the big vote.

Hundreds of likely Democratic Primary voters in New Hampshire responded to our poll answering the question of who they thought would win the nomination regardless of personal preference.

Forty-one percent say, Bernie Sanders, which is up 3 points from yesterday. Thirty-three percent of voters think former Biden will clinch the lead — a drop of 6 percent.

This is the first time Sanders has been able to overtake Biden in our New Hampshire surveys.

This indicates that his momentum is strengthening while every other candidate polls in the single digits.

The same pool of voters were asked what qualities in a candidate were most important to them — a 54 percent said defeating the president is most important. While 46percent say they’ll decide based on how a candidate aligns with their views.

