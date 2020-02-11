Klobuchar tries to keep momentum going on Election Day

Sen. Amy Klobuchar said she hopes her early high totals in the New Hampshire Democratic Primary — leading the pack with 8 votes after three townships cast votes at midnight — will translate into a good showing at the end of Election Day.

Klobuchar has seen a bump in the polls since last Friday’s debate. Three tiny New Hampshire townships held their elections as soon as Tuesday began, and she came out on top.

“It’s a small sample, but I’m ahead,” Klobuchar joked. “If they early votes, the midnight polls, are any indication, we’re going to have a pretty good night tonight.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)