Klobuchar’s husband campaigns for her in New Hampshire

CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - John Bessler, the husband of Minnesota Sen. and presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar, is hitting the pavement in New Hampshire this week before the first in the nation primary.

Bessler, who met his wife when they were both young lawyers, told 7NEWS he knew his wife had an interest in politics but had no idea it would lead to a run for the White House.

He said his wife initially decided to run for office after an experience she had delivering a sick baby.

“After 24 hours, she got kicked out of the hospital. As she was leaving the hospital, she turned to me and said ‘John I don’t think this would be happening to the insurance company presidents wife,” Bessler told 7NEWS.

The new mom worked with legislators in her home state of Minnesota to pass a bill that would guarantee 48-hour hospital stays to women who just gave birth, a bill that became state and federal law.

Their daughter Abigail, now her 20s, is healthy and is also out on the campaign trail for the presidential hopeful.

After three runs for Senate, Klobuchar is hoping to be the Democratic Party’s nominee for president in 2020.

Bessler is supporting his wife in her the run, which he is used to given her three campaigns for the United States Senate.

Klobuchar is currently polling as one of the top five candidates in the Granite State.

Bessler said his and his family are focused on her winning this election.

