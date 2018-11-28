Knife-wielding man attempts to rob convenience store in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police say a man made a cash grab in Haverhill and had a knife when he reached over the counter and stole money out of the register at a convenience store.

It was a bold move as the man sprawled out on the counter, grabbing hundreds of dollars in cash and then making a quick getaway.

“He was trying like a normal customer,” said clerk Jagruti Patel. “I could see his face, but when he was trying to grab money, he covered it.”

Before making his daring move, he spends about two minutes in the store, acting like any other customer on a Wednesday morning.

“(He) asked me for $1 scratch-off. I gave it to him, then another one,” Patel said.

Patel was behind the counter. She says he paid for the scratch ticket, asked her for candy, and she got it for him, and as he handed over the money, he made his move.

“He brings the money to the counter, like 75 cents. Then I opened the register and he jumped on it and then grabbed all the money,” Patel said.

Patel says he dropped a knife when he lunged for the money.

“My wife said she was going to call the cops and he said, ‘Do not call the cops,'” said co-owner Dinesh Patel.

But she did, and police were able to make a quick arrest.

“They work very hard to make a living. It’s not an easy job and then somebody comes in with a knife to try and take away their hard-work living,” said customer Alexander Matolcsy.

Patel says this could have been far worse and is grateful the suspect is off the streets.

“I was real nervous,” Patel said. “I cannot trust any more people.”

