BOSTON (WHDH) – A knife-wielding man who was subdued with a bean bag round after leading a group of police officers on a wild foot chase through Boston’s Back Bay on Tuesday afternoon has been ordered held on $10,000 bail.

Carmen Polito, 39, of Brockton, was arraigned Wednesday on a number of charges including assault and battery on a police officer.

Officers responding to a report of a man threatening to harm people with a double-edged hunting knife in the area of Massachusetts and Huntington avenues around 1:30 p.m. chased after Polito, fired a bean bag round at him, and subdued him, according to the Boston Police Department.

Polito and one police officer were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Cellphone video taken at the scene by an onlooker showed a large crowd of officers chasing Polito down Huntington Avenue before they ultimately caught up to him and disarmed him.

“It felt like a movie,” one witness said. “I texted my friend and I said, ‘I feel like I’m watching a movie scene in real life.’”

The area was sealed off with yellow crime scene tape as detectives worked to collect evidence.

There were no other reported injuries.

Polito has a record that dates back two decades and it includes cases in New Hampshire, Florida and California.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Bail set for Carmen Polito at $10,000…he’s the suspect armed with double edged hunting knife who police chased down in the Back Bay yesterday before using less than lethal shotgun to subdue him #7News pic.twitter.com/BWRlGV2JdR — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) January 19, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)