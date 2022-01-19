BOSTON (WHDH) - A knife-wielding man who was subdued with a bean bag round after leading a group of police officers on a wild foot chase through Boston’s Back Bay on Tuesday afternoon has been ordered held on $10,000 bail.

Carmen Polito, 39, of Brockton, was arraigned Wednesday on a number of charges including assault and battery on a police officer.

Officers responding to a report of a man threatening to harm people with a double-edged hunting knife in the area of Massachusetts and Huntington avenues around 1:30 p.m. chased after Polito, fired a bean bag round at him, and subdued him, according to the Boston Police Department.

Polito and one police officer were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Cellphone video taken at the scene by an onlooker showed a large crowd of officers chasing Polito down Huntington Avenue before they ultimately caught up to him and disarmed him.

“It felt like a movie,” one witness said. “I texted my friend and I said, ‘I feel like I’m watching a movie scene in real life.’”

The area was sealed off with yellow crime scene tape as detectives worked to collect evidence.

There were no other reported injuries.

An investigation remains ongoing.

