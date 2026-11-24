MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - An armed woman accused of breaking into a home in Medford Saturday, then intentionally setting fire to that home, appeared in court Monday.

Sonia Flayer, 23, is facing several charges including arson and assault with a dangerous weapon. A not guilty plea was entered on her behalf in Somerville District Court.

On Saturday, shortly after 7 p.m., Medford police were called to a home on Crescent Street for a report of a breaking and entering. While officers were responding, they learned the resident of that address who called 911 obtained a restraining order against Flayer on the Thursday prior to the incident, according to prosecutors. Flayer was ordered to stay away from the residence and have no contact with the victim.

When officers arrived, prosecutors said they observed a broken window on the home’s first floor, and flames coming from the second floor. Officers said they were able to speak to the woman who initially called 911 through a second-floor window. Police then also saw a second woman, later identified as Flayer, through a third-floor window. Prosecutors said police observed her holding a knife at that time.

“At that point, officers did order Ms. Flayer to drop the knife. She did not, but disappeared inside the house,” the prosecutor said. “Officers tried to gain entry and eventually were able to do so. But prior to that, your honor, Ms. Flayer did jump from that first-floor window, where the window was broken. When she did jump out she still was holding the knife which did put officers in fear. Officers did draw their weapons and order her to drop the knife, which she did comply. Officers did find a partially burned candle on her person.”

Everyone inside the home was able to make it out, but three officers suffered minor injuries.

In court Monday, a doctor raised questions about Flayer’s mental health.

“She reported having other signs that would point to potential mental illness symptoms, such as reporting that she hears voices inside her head,” the doctor said. “While she did not endorse a specific plan, she did speak about having thoughts of slicing her wrists and being shot. Those raise substantial concerns for me.”

Flayer is being held in custody as she awaits a mental health evaluation to determine whether she is capable of standing trial. She was ordered by the judge to have no contact with the victim.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)