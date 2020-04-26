‘Knock it Off:’ Group gathers in protest against R.I. governor’s stay at home order

A passionate group of protesters gathered near the state house in Rhode Island on Saturday to protest the governor’s stay at home order.

Those protesting say their rights are being violated and say the governor’s order is preventing people from returning to work and normal life. Several say the order is unconstitutional.

Members of the group could be seen chanting “We want freedom!” Several held up signs reading “Knock it Off,” a phrase Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo has been using to chastise those who aren’t complying with the social distancing rules.

But health care workers are cautioning those protesting the order, saying preventive measures are needed to stop the spread.

Raimondo responded to the protest saying anyone violating social distancing orders is selfish. She urges people to continue to take precautions seriously.

