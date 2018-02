ADELAIDE, Australia (WHDH) — During a scorching heat wave, people made sure that a thirsty koala stayed hydrated.

A journalist said the marsupial walked over to him and that’s when he gave the koala a full bucket of water.

The journalist added that the animal drank for 20 minutes; never scared of the people around.

