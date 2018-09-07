Koh campaign to file for recount after 52-vote difference in Mass. Congressional District race

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dan Koh, one the top two finishers in a 10-way Democratic primary for an open U.S. House seat in Massachusetts, will file for a recount with only a few dozen votes separating he Lori Trahan.

Unofficial returns from 100 percent of the precincts in the third congressional district showed Trahan leading Koh by just 52 votes, out of approximately 85,000 votes cast on Tuesday.

Trahan, who served as chief of staff to former Democratic U.S. Rep. Marty Meehan, claimed victory before supporters Wednesday. Koh, the former chief of staff to Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, made it clear he had no intention of conceding.

In a statement released Friday, Koh’s campaign said a recount is “necessary to ensure every vote is counted.”

“As we have said since Tuesday, Dan is committed to making sure all ballots are counted,” the campaign said. “The closeness of the initial results – 52 votes out of 85,000 cast – and significant changes in vote counts in some communities over the last couple of days have made it clear that a recount is necessary to ensure every vote is counted. That is why we will be filing for a recount later today. We want the process to progress as swiftly as possible so that the ultimate nominee will have adequate time and resources to win in November.”

