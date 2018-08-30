(WHDH) — Kosher chicken is linked to a deadly salmonella outbreak that led to the death of one person and caused 16 others to become ill, the CDC announced Wednesday.

Several people who became ill reported eating Empire Kosher brand chicken.

Cases were reported in Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia with victims’ ages ranging from an infant to 76 years old.

The CDC isn’t telling customers to avoid that brand but they’re reminding people about safe food preparation.

The CDC began an outbreak investigation in June after several cases were reported in New York among people who said they had consumed kosher chicken.

