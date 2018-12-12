Kotex recalling tampons after reports of product unraveling inside body

(WHDH) — A major tampon brand is recalling one of its products after several consumers reported the item unraveling, and in some cases, getting stuck inside their body.

The recall covers U by Kotex Sleek Tampons, Regular Absorbency, that were distributed between Oct. 17, 2016, and Oct. 23, 2018, in the United States and Canada.

Consumers can identify the recalled product by looking for specific lot numbers found on the bottom of the package. A full list of recalled lot numbers is available on the U by Kotex website.

Kimberly-Clark says no other U by Kotex-branded products are subject to the recall.

Any consumer with the impacted tampons should stop using the product immediately and contact Kimberly-Clark’s consumer service team at 1-888-255-3499.

Consumers who experience pain, bleeding, discomfort, itching, swelling, urogenital infections, hot flashes, abdominal pain, nausea, or vomiting following use of the impacted product should seek immediate medical attention.

