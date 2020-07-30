Kowloon announces movie for Sunday drive-in screening, list of August musical acts

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - The Kowloon Restaurant on Thursday announced that it will be screening an iconic film at its drive-in theater this weekend, along with a list of musical acts for August.

The eatery on Route 1 in Saugus says it will screen Steven Spielberg’s “The Goonies” on Sunday, Aug. 2. The doors for the show will open at 7 p.m.

The August live music lineup includes the following acts:

Beach Nights, a dance group — Aug. 1, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Eric Grant, country music soloist — Every Thursday, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Legends of Summer, a pop, rock and hip hop group — Aug. 7, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Kowloon car hop and drive-in features a tiki bar, a socially-distant outdoor dining area with umbrella-covered tables, and an adjacent turf area where guests are welcomed to bring their own lounge chairs and blankets.

The drive-in area has a giant 22 feet high by 40 feet wide movie screen and space for cars to park.

A full menu of Kowloon’s signature foods, soft drinks, and cocktails is available.

Those interested in reserving a parking spot or table can call 781-233-007.

Additional movie screenings will be announced at a later date.

