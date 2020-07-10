Kowloon announces lineup of upcoming drive-in movies

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - The Kowloon restaurant on Friday announced its lineup of upcoming drive-in movies, which features one of the most iconic flicks of all time.

The Saugus eatery will be showing “Grease” on Sunday, July 12, and “My Best Friend’s Wedding” on Wednesday, July 15. Doors for both screenings open at 7 p.m.

The Kowloon car hop and drive-in features a tiki bar, a socially-distant outdoor dining area with umbrella-covered tables, and an adjacent turf area where guests are welcomed to bring their own lounge chairs and blankets.

The drive-in area has a giant 22 feet high by 40 feet wide movie screen and space for cars to park.

A full menu of Kowloon’s signature foods, soft drinks, and cocktails is available.

Those interested in reserving a parking spot or table can call 781-233-007.

Additional movie screenings will be announced at a later date.

