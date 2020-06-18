Kowloon announces opening date for car hop, drive-in movie theater

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - The popular Kowloon Restaurant on Thursday announced an opening date for its highly-anticipated car hop and drive-in movie theater.

The eatery on Route 1 in Saugus will unveil its new outdoor venue at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, according to a news release.

The grand opening, which is free of charge, will feature a musical performance by The Platters and Eric Grant.

Guests will be available to enjoy an outdoor tiki bar, along with a dining area with umbrella-covered tables.

There will also be a turf area set up, where guests can bring lounge chairs or blankets.

The drive-in area will feature a giant 22 feet high by 40 feet wide movie screen and space for cars.

A full menu of Kowloon signature foods, soft drinks, and cocktails will be available.

Social distancing will be enforced to guard against the possible spread of coronavirus.

The Kowloon said it will release a full schedule of events at a later time.

