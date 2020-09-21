Kowloon announces pair of iconic comedy movies for upcoming drive-in screenings

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - The Kowloon Restaurant on Monday announced that it will be screening a pair of iconic comedy movies at its drive-in theater in Saugus in the coming days.

The eatery on Route 1 says it will screen “Caddy Shack” on Thursday, Sept. 24 and “The Mask” on Sunday, Sept. 27.

The doors for both shows will open at 7 p.m. and the movies will begin at 8 p.m.

The Kowloon car hop and drive-in features a tiki bar, a socially-distant outdoor dining area with umbrella-covered tables, and an adjacent turf area where guests are welcomed to bring their own lounge chairs and blankets.

The drive-in area has a giant 22 feet high by 40 feet wide movie screen and space for cars to park.

A full menu of Kowloon’s signature foods, soft drinks, and cocktails is available.

Admission for the movies is $20 per parking spot and $20 per table on the turf. Those interested in reserving a parking spot or table can call 781-233-0077 or click here.

Additional movie screenings will be announced at a later date.

