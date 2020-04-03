Kowloon now offering mai tais, scorpion bowls with takeout, delivery orders

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - The Kowloon restaurant on Route 1 in Saugus is now offering mai tai and scorpion bowl mixes with takeout and delivery orders during the coronavirus outbreak.

“Kowloon mixologist ‘Magic Mike’ has been hard at work creating batches of Mai Tai and Scorpion Bowl Mixes!” the popular restaurant said in a tweet.

The mixes are available in a 32-ounce container for $11.95 and a 16-ounce container for $6.95.

Those who order the mixes just have to add their own alcohol.

Kowloon Mixologist "Magic Mike" has been hard at work creating batches of Mai Tai and Scorpion Bowl Mixes! Now available in 32 oz for $11.95. 16 oz for $6.95. Just add your own alcohol. pic.twitter.com/aiMbPXCynC — Kowloon Restaurant (@KowloonSaugus) April 1, 2020

