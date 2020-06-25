SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - People will be packing the parking of the popular Kowloon Restaurant on Thursday night for the start of its carhop service.

The eatery on Route 1 in Saugus is unveiling its new outdoor venue at 6 p.m. with a free musical performance by The Platters and Eric Grant.

Kowloon manager Bobby Wong says there is a new outdoor dining area with tables spaced out for social distancing, as well as a turf area where people can lay out.

“You bring your own tables, lawn chairs, that type of thing,” he explained. “It’s almost like a picnic type of situation.”

Next week, Kowloon plans to unveil its drive-in movie theater, with movies scheduled to play throughout the summer.

And whenever Boston’s sports teams get back in action, Wong says they want to play those games on the big screen.

“We;re doing music videos on the weekends and hopefully if the Red Sox, Bruins or Celtics start up, we’ll be having those games live on the screen as well,” he said.

Kowloon was one of thousands of restaurants affected by the coronavirus pandemic. They were forced to offer take-out only and have since reopened with outdoor seating under Gov. Charles Baker’s phased reopening plan.

Wong says it’s been a tough adjustment.

“It’s been challenging,” he said. “Naturally, we’ve had to keep changing our business model.”

He added that the new carhop service could be the start of something great.

“We’re just hoping for a great season and we’ll see what happens after this,” Wong said.

Kowloon plans to kick off its movie screenings next week with the classic film, “E.T.”

