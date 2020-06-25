Kowloon Restaurant begins outdoor dining in Saugus

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Kowloon Restaurant on Route 1 in Saugus is now open for outdoor dining and is getting ready for its carhop transformation next week.

The restaurant had its outdoor dining grand opening on Thursday with a tent for food and drink concessions set up and a band ready to perform for guests.

Guests wanting a meal had the option of eating from their cars or setting up tables and chairs in spots spaced out in the restaurant’s parking lot.

Restaurant manager Bob Wong said are about 50 parking spaces to take advantage of.

Those ready to watch a film while enjoying their meal will have to wait a little longer. The restaurant won’t be premiering its carhop concept until next week with the film E.T.

For now, Wong and employees are glad they can serve more guests with Step 2 of Phase 2 of the state’s reopening underway since they, like thousands of restaurants, were negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We had to kind of morph into a different business at this time,” Wong said.

