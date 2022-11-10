SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Madeline Wong, one of the original founders of Kowloon Restaurant in Saugus, has passed away.

Her death was announced Wednesday evening on the restaurant’s social media accounts, with posts touching on the matriarch’s life and accomplishments, as well as her love of family.

“Throughout her 95 years, she lived life to its fullest, and was an incredible and amazing person,” a post on the Kowloon Restaurant Facebook page read. “Full of life and full of energy.”

With her husband, William, Madeline bought the restaurant in 1958, growing the business into a North Shore staple while also working as a life insurance agent at what is now John Hancock Financial.

Raising six kids along the way, the restaurant’s social media accounts noted that one of Wong’s greatest accomplishments was “showing her children, 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren what love and caring was.”

“With all our love – we will miss her,” the post read.

Madeline Wong was 95 years old.

