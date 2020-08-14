Kowloon Restaurant drive-in to feature ‘National Lampoon’s Vacation,’ ‘Jersey Boys’

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - The Kowloon Restaurant in Saugus has announced two new features for their drive-in movie nights during the pandemic.

The restaurant will play “National Lampoon’s Vacation” on Tuesday and “Jersey Boys” on Wednesday of next week, Kowloon said in a press release.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on both days and parking spots can be reserved in advance by calling 781-233-0077 prior.

“National Lampoon’s Vacation” is rated R.

